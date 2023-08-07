NEW DETAILS: PACT Act retroactive deadline is Wednesday

BreakingNews
To secure benefits retroactive to August 2022, begin filing by Wednesday.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Veterans, take heed: The deadline to file for Veterans Affairs (VA) PACT Act benefits retroactive to 2022 is Wednesday.

Veterans who begin the process of filing for PACT Act claims, even just by completing a document showing intent to file, could receive benefits backdated one year to Aug. 10, 2022.

Those who begin the claim process after Wednesday will not be able to receive these backdated benefits.

An estimated five million American veterans may benefit from the PACT Act.

The PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins. The law adds more than 20 conditions related to exposures, including high blood pressure, now presumed to be related to military service.

Before the act, veterans faced higher hurdles in order to demonstrate past toxic exposure.

The PACT Act is one of the largest, most significant increases of federal benefits for veterans in decades.

Nationwide, over 4.1 million veterans have already received toxic exposure screenings and more than 400,000 veterans have already had their claims resolved under this new law.

As of mid-July, some 24,648 Dayton-area veterans had filed for the new benefits.

Veterans can still file a claim at any time, but after August 9, benefits won’t be backdated to last year.

More eligibility information is available at VA.gov/PACT.

For more information about the Dayton VA campus or to make an appointment, visit https://www.va.gov/dayton-health-care/locations/dayton-va-medical-center/

The main local phone number for the Dayton VA is (937) 268-6511.

