NEW DETAILS: Port Authority finalizes downtown Dayton Delco garage financing

“We’re thrilled to continue our commitment to the downtown Dayton area,” Russ Hunter, executive vice president, design and development at Crawford Hoying, said in a statement from the port. “The Delco building will be our largest investment in Water Street District so far. This parking garage makes the renovation of the entire structure possible.”

The port said it closed on the financing of $8.4 million of tax-exempt revenue bonds through the Southwest Ohio Regional Bond Fund, jointly run with the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority.

The fund partnered with Ohio Enterprise Bond Fund, managed by the Ohio Department of Development, which issued $25 million in financing.

Total combined project financing was over $33 million, the port said.

“On behalf of the Port Authority’s board of trustees, we are proud to help make funding available for this project that will add significantly to quality of life and vitality in downtown Dayton,” said Joseph Geraghty, executive director of the Port Authority. “The Delco project renovation, by virtue of its size and scale and current investment estimate of more than $98 million, increases the intrinsic value of Dayton, the region’s center.”