NEW DETAILS: Sex abuse complaint was filed in 2022 against man accused of child rape

The indictment stems from a Dec. 12 report made at Northridge High School.

However, an incident report from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shows a child sex abuse complaint also was made against Wells nearly four years ago involving the same girl.

Deputies responded April 26, 2022, to Northridge Middle School after a staff member said a student reported sexual abuse.

An 11-year-old girl told a friend Wells had been sexually touching her for approximately two years, according to the report.

The girl spoke to a deputy about the abuse and said the most recent incident was about a month prior.

She said she told her mother about the abuse around two years previously, but nothing was done at the time, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office contacted Montgomery County Children Services, which also responded to the school.

Wells agreed to stay with a family member during the investigation, according to the report.

The report was sent to the sheriff’s office’s special investigations unit for review of a possible gross sexual imposition charge.

There were no sex abuse charges filed against Wells in Vandalia Municipal Court until he was charged earlier this month.

On Wednesday, a grand jury approved charges, resulting in the indictment.

That investigation began Dec. 12 when a Northridge High School staff member called deputies after a student disclosed sexual abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.

When a detective responded Dec. 15 to a Harrison Twp. home for a forensic interview, the girl reportedly did not disclose any abuse.

Because this was the second time Wells was accused of sexually assaulting the girl, the detective asked Wells whether he would consent to paternity testing for the girl’s child, according to municipal court records.

Wells reportedly agreed to the testing.

Two days later, during a second forensic interview, the detective learned Wells began sexually abusing the girl when she was 6 and started raping her when she was 8, according to court documents. The abuse reportedly continued until she was at least 14.

The DNA paternity results came in on Jan. 8, and concluded there was a 99.99% probability Wells was the father of the girl’s child, according to court documents.

Wells is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.