NEW DETAILS: USPS changing mailboxes after widespread thefts

The U.S. Postal Service is replacing tens of thousands of antiquated keys used by postal carriers and installing thousands of high-security collection boxes, seeking to stop a surge of robberies and mail thefts, dozens of which have occurred in the Dayton region.
The Associated Press is reporting the USPS is replacing 49,000 so-called arrow locks with electronic versions.
Arrow keys have been the focus of robberies of mail carriers reported in Dayton and Trotwood while one was discovered by Oakwood police in recent weeks during a traffic stop.
Police have said the theft of arrow keys have led to repeated thefts of USPS collection boxes in Beavercreek, Centerville, Dayton, Kettering and other areas in recent years.
Centerville Police Department Spokesman and Officer John Davis said he was not aware of the change, but was encouraged by the move.
“I’m not aware of any information related to that,” he said. “It certainly sounds like a good idea.”
Local authorities said those keys are being used to steal and alter checks dropped in collection boxes, many of them outside U.S. Post Offices.
The aim of the change by the USPS is to make the boxes less attractive to criminals who have been targeting them to steal mail, according to the AP.
The news service said federal officials are placing 12,000 hardened blue collection boxes in high-risk areas.
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the USPS to see how this change will impact area mail security.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has not been notified of any changes, according to Spokeswoman Christin Blevins.