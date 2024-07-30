NEW DETAILS: Warren County $23M new home proposal OK’d in Franklin

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A $23 million plan to build 284 new homes in Franklin has been approved.

The 109.5-acre Shaker Farms proposal at the intersection of Manchester and Shaker roads would be the first new residential development in the city in more than 15 years, officials have said.

A land use change from industrial to residential was passed by the city’s planning commission earlier this month, along with a preliminary plan for the development.

The zoning change was passed with a planned unit development overlay, which gives the city more control over requirements for the development.

Franklin City Council approved both issues Monday night in a 6-0 vote after no objections were raised in a public hearing.

ExploreEARLIER: Growing Warren County business has Dayton family ties going back 100 years

The proposal by Forestar calls for more than 15 acres of open space within the development as parkland, according to Franklin records.

The plan on property Franklin previously annexed calculates a population of more than 900 in the development, city records show.

Planning Commission Chairman David Hopper said the proposal is the first housing development to come before the city in his 16 years on the panel.

The homes would be single-family attached units with a mix of two-story and ranch styles, Franklin Planner Liz Fields has said.

Developer representative Bill Miller said he expects the homes to be built in two to four years.

ExploreEARLIER: Franklin school board OKs multi-year deals for superintendent, treasurer
In Other News
1
Westbound lanes to Centerville road closed for repairs following water...
2
Coroner releases identity of driver who died early Sunday in I-75 exit...
3
Englewood councilwoman dies
4
Sold-out Life Cycle Industry Days kicks off with focus on new era
5
Records show cost to replace Kettering Ice Arena may top $15M

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native who has lived in Huber Heights and Kettering. He has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 25 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top