New documentary details Dayton rapper’s music, festival

Dayton-based rapper K.Carter had a super productive 2021, which is detailed in the new documentary, “Son of Hip Hop: A Rapumentary.” The film has its world premiere at The Neon in Dayton on Thursday, March 3.
Last year, the Dayton native released his fourth album, “K.Carter’s New Album,” and an EP from his Safe Money collaboration with fellow rapper Tino. Carter also organized the second For Dayton By Dayton at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton in August. The family-friendly music festival featured a diverse array of local talent like modern folk duo the Nautical Theme, roots rockers the New Old-Fashioned and rappers Eman Jones and Atlas. The new documentary, directed by Jeremy Tkach of See Stories Media, provides a behind-the-scenes look at the festival and Carter’s many creative pursuits.
Finding a focus
“The idea for the documentary started in September 2020,” Carter said. “I was talking to Jeremy about the idea of putting one together that involved organizing For Dayton By Dayton. As we were discussing it and drawing out what kind of story we wanted to tell, we decided we needed a little bit more to draw people in.
“Jeremey suggested we focus on me as an artist and a Black man in this society as I’m trying to put an outside festival together for people during a pandemic,” Carter continued. “So, it’s about organizing For Dayton By Dayton but it’s more about looking at my life, what I do musically and me in that situation.”
Renaissance man
Carter isn’t a mainstream star but his growing accomplishments are very impressive. He works fulltime as a software engineer, is a co-owner of Black Box Improv Theater and devotes his off-work hours to music and comedy. Carter’s debut album, “Revenge of the Nerd,” was released in 2015, followed by “Rhythm & Poetry” (2018) and “#NBX” (2019). His next full-length, “The Prototype,” drops March 20.
“It’s weird because I’m far from a selfish person,” Carter said. “Part of me is like, ‘Ugh, do I want people to come and stare at me for an hour-and-a-half?’ It still kind of gets me in my stomach when I think about it but this does legitimately show people the hard work it takes to actually put on a festival with just the help of three or four people. I can’t say it’s just me but it’s a super-small team to put on a festival like that.
“Then, on top of that, it’s financially taxing,” he continued. “I want to put on the festival for the community but it’s hard to save money because it always seems like the money is going out to somebody else or for somebody else’s benefit. But, it is what is. I’m not trying to make money off it, I don’t want a dime, I’m doing it for a different purpose.”
Regular guy gives back
“Son of Hip Hop” is a testament to Carter’s intentions.
“The biggest thing I want people to take away from the film is, I’m just a regular guy that lives in the city,” he said. “I’m not famous at all. I go to work like everybody else but I’m truly on the ground floor of doing something and putting something together for this city. I’m all about community involvement and being around people.
“You normally see stories about superstars giving back but not regular people,” Carter added. “For me, it’s not even about giving back because I ain’t got a back to give. I’m pouring out everything I have to give people some type of entertainment and enjoyment.”
The next For Dayton By Dayton is June 11. Local artists interested in performing at the free festival can apply for a spot before April 4 at 4dbdayton.com.
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
HOW TO GO
What: “Son of Hip Hop: A Rapumentary,” screening and Q&A
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3
Cost: $20
More info: 937-222-7469 or www.neonmovies.com
Artist info: www.thekcarter.com
About the Author