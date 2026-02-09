Breaking: No threat found, downtown roads to reopen following bomb threat in Springfield

New flights to Chicago, California, Nashville, London added at Cincinnati airport

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport has started $6 million worth of upgrades to terminals and concourses.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will soon host new nonstop flights to new destinations.

In the coming months, four airlines at CVG will be adding/expanding their services to flyers, according to the airport.

When do these start?

This month, American Airlines will add up to three additional daily flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The airline will offer a total of seven peak daily flights overall to the Chicago hub.

In March, Southwest Airlines will begin twice-daily nonstop service to Nashville International Airport.

British Airways will also expand its nonstop service at CVG to London Heathrow Airport from five to six days a week, beginning March 29 through October. Flights will take off every day except for Thursdays.

In May, Allegiant Air will launch a new nonstop service to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA., and restart nonstop service to Portland International Airport (PDX) in Oregon.

