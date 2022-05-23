dayton-daily-news logo
X

New food truck raising autism awareness highlights minority business ownership in Dayton

Tae Winston (left) and her son Chace show Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose the food truck Winston opened to raise awareness about autism, and provide jobs to autistic people like Chace. LaRose visited Dayton to talk about how the state can support minority-owned businesses.

caption arrowCaption
Tae Winston (left) and her son Chace show Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose the food truck Winston opened to raise awareness about autism, and provide jobs to autistic people like Chace. LaRose visited Dayton to talk about how the state can support minority-owned businesses.

Local News
By
14 minutes ago

Tae Winston is the kind of entrepreneur and minority business owner Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he wants to hear from and help.

LaRose stopped by Moraine recently to see Winston’s newest business, a food truck called Chace Concessions after her 12-year-old son, Chace, who is autistic.

The truck just opened this month and is meant to raise awareness and funds for autism while employing people with autism.

ExploreEntrepreneur’s food truck ‘gift’ to son benefits local autism efforts

“I just want people to know about autism, and I want to provide an opportunity for autistic kids to feel appreciated and give them hope,” Winston said.

LaRose stopped by the food truck on his way to a minority business roundtable at 1 Eleven Flavor House in downtown Dayton. The event was one of more than a dozen LaRose has held around the state at which he meets with minority business leaders to talk about how the state can support them.

“My job is to hear what they have to say, try to take those concerns back to state government and try to find ways to make Ohio more friendly for entrepreneurs like these,” LaRose said.

LaRose said such discussions have led to changes such as a bill going into effect in June to cut down on red tape for small businesses by requiring cities to honor the state’s certification of an entity as minority-, women- or veteran-owned.

The Ohio Secretary of State is responsible for processing and maintaining business filings in Ohio, as well as administering elections.

In addition to the food truck, Winston has several businesses that provide support and retail space for small, local vendors. They are the downtown learning center The Entrepreneurs Connection; a retail store on West Third Street called The Entrepreneurs Shoppe; and the pop-up shop The Entrepreneurs Marketplace.

ExploreDayton woman launches small business hub

She said small and minority-owned businesses right now need startup capital. Many existing businesses still have debt or owe back-rent from losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

But most of all they need support from the community, she said, as LaRose showed in his visit.

“That just gives us hope and lets us know we’re supported,” she said. “That’s sometimes worth more than money.”

In Other News
1
Memorial Day weekend travel expected to surge in region and beyond
2
Another round of federal COVID relief money coming to smaller Ohio...
3
Centerville adds new all-inclusive playground with multiple community...
4
Greene County commits $1M toward water line project to Athletes in...
5
Photo shoot helps Montgomery County kids who want to be adopted

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top