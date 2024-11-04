New Huber Heights salon business planned, near Wawa in the works at Chambersburg

Planning documents show the land is currently owned by Adam Malonjao, who plans to sell the property to facilitate the redevelopment of an existing building on the site.

The now-vacant building on the property was previously used as office space. The new owner, Elite Aesthetics Salon Suites, plans to renovate the building and open a multi-tenant salon within the facility.

Documents show Elite Aesthetics plans to invest over $100,000 into the blighted property, which has sat vacant for years.

An estimated timeline for renovation is not yet available. The developer will need to submit a basic development plan for planning commission approval.

Nearby, in the northwest corner of the Old Troy Pike/Chambersburg Road intersection, a Wawa convenience store is in the works.

Plans for the proposed 5,915-square-foot store were approved by the city last year. Developers officially broke ground on the 5.41-acre site, located at 4949 Chambersburg Road, in September.

Wawa, a gas station that touts custom-made sandwiches and specialty drinks, will be an addition to an already commercially developed intersection, which includes a Walgreens on the southwest corner and a Speedway at the southeast corner.