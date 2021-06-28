New Kettering pizza restaurant opening 2nd Dayton-area spot today

The site at 4015 Far Hills Ave. will open at 4 p.m. Gionino’s second Dayton-area location had been scheduled to open earlier this month, but received final approval from Kettering on Friday, according to Tony Clark, Dayton-area franchise owner.

Its regular hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, according to its website.