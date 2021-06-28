dayton-daily-news logo
New Kettering pizza restaurant opening 2nd Dayton-area spot today

Gionino's Pizzeria opened its first Dayton location at 1528 E. Third St. The franchise, owned by Tony Clark, has about 45 locations between Cleveland and Canton, with a Columbus location as well. LISA POWELL / STAFF
By Nick BlizzardSarah Franks

KETTERING — Gionino’s Pizzeria will open its new Kettering restaurant today.

The site at 4015 Far Hills Ave. will open at 4 p.m. Gionino’s second Dayton-area location had been scheduled to open earlier this month, but received final approval from Kettering on Friday, according to Tony Clark, Dayton-area franchise owner.

Its regular hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, according to its website.

“The community really supported us in Dayton, especially during the pandemic,” Clark said in an email. “Their support put us in a position to open a second location.”

Gionino’s is in the Castle Hills Shopping Center across from the Town & Country Shopping Center. The new Kettering carryout and delivery restaurant will employ about 20 people.

Gionino’s opened its first Miami Valley restaurant on East Third Street in Dayton’s Huffman Historic Area in 2019.

