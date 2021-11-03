New Kroger membership program features more fuel points, free delivery for orders of $35 or more

Kroger Boost is “an accelerant to the Kroger Family of Companies’ rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem,” which includes its new Kroger Delivery fulfillment centers, according to Bill Bennett, Kroger’s vice president and head of e-commerce.

“Through Boost, Kroger remains uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to every customer through the industry’s most affordable free delivery membership,” Bennett said. “Combine this with a 2X multiplier on our industry-leading fuel points program, and we’re confident we’ve built a truly differentiated membership program that our customers will love.”

New members to either membership tier receive a one-time welcome kit worth more than $100, featuring offers from Home Chef, Murray’s Cheese, Vitacost and Our Brands, offsetting the first-year cost of membership.

At launch, Boost will be available to customers in the Atlanta, Cincinnati/Dayton, Central (Indianapolis) and Columbus divisions. Additional regions will follow in 2022 across The Kroger Family of Companies.

“Customers are increasingly looking for more convenient ways to feed their families and shop for groceries while consolidating trips and saving money,” Scott Hays, president of the Cincinnati/Dayton Division, said in a release. “From fresh food to household essentials, Boost elevates everything Kroger has to offer while providing our customers access to a new level of savings and benefits.”

Eligible customers may enroll in the program at www.kroger.com/boost.