New law expands human trafficking charge

Speaking to a Senate committee in March, White said traffickers know police are less likely to believe someone has been trafficked if the victim is under the influence of drugs.

The change in the law could affect hundreds of people in Ohio each year, she said.

Ohio generates the sixth-most calls of any state to the national human trafficking hotline, according to White.

Anyone who has been a target of human trafficking, or who knows someone who may be a victim, can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or by text at 233733.