New Lebanon: Mayor hasn’t attended council meeting since June

Village officials have not offered any reasons for Nickerson’s absences during any of the missed council meetings.

Council has a 75% meeting attendance requirement, one that Nickerson is now toeing the line with — it was stated by council during the Aug. 5 meeting that Nickerson can miss only one more meeting before crossing that threshold.

Council previously ousted Councilman Lyndon Perkins in January after he failed to meet that requirement.

One village council member said this week he was told Nickerson plans to vacate his position. No such announcement has been made publicly as of Wednesday.

Councilman Gale Joy said he was told via a phone call by Village Manager Bill Draugelis that Nickerson has submitted a notice of resignation.

“In a telephone conversation with the municipal manager, I was told he resigned,” Joy said this week, adding that he has requested Nickerson’s letter of resignation from the village but has not received a response.

“There has been no explanation provided for the absences,” Joy said. “... For at least one meeting, I believe (Nickerson) was on vacation.”

Village officials, including Draugelis, Nickerson and law director Michael McNamee, have not responded to several requests for comment.

A records request for Nickerson’s potential resignation letter is pending.

Nickerson took office in January 2024, along with several new council members, after running in the November 2023 election on a platform to tackle “wasteful and unnecessary spending.”

The village has experienced varying stages of turmoil since then that has included the unexpected firing of many village leaders, allegations of misconduct and a handful of lawsuits against the village — and Nickerson, specifically — some of which remain in litigation.