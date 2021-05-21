New listings help push Dayton home sales up compared to last April

The Dayton Realtors trade group reported “huge jumps” in most areas of home sales last month — even in new listings, at least compared to last spring.
“This is not really a surprise, given that the spring home buying season was significantly curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s stay-at-home orders in April 2020,” Dayton Realtors said in a release Friday.
There were 1,761 new listings added in April, up 28% compared to April 2020.
But year-to-date, the situation is a familiar one — listings are still down. Year to date so far listings total 5,633, a 3% decrease from the 5,840 submitted through April last year.
And the current number of single-family homes and condominiums available in the Multiple Listing Service stood at just 755 at month’s end — a supply of only about two weeks, based on April’s pace of sales, Dayton Realtors said.
“Longstanding supply challenges have been exacerbated during the pandemic and inventories of existing homes are near record-lows,” said Abbey Omodunbi, a PNC Financial economist.
The issue is national. Home prices in the U.S. have shot up in the past year, driven by a choked supply, record-low interest rates and strong demand, national reports indicate.
In the Dayton area, the monthly numbers for single-family home and condominium sales increased almost 20% with 1,357 sales. Sales volume totaled $303 million, a 42% increase from April 2020.
Average prices are still going up, to $223,363, with the median price increasing 16% to $190,000.
In all, the first four months of 2021 saw substantial increases in a variety of sales metrics, Dayton Realtors said.
Through April, sales reached 4,703, a 6% increase from 2020. Sales volume came in at $962 million so far this year, up 20%. And the average sales price year-to-date stood at $204,602, up almost 14% jump over 2020′s year-to-date numbers. The median sales price also grew, from $154,900 in 2020 to $173,000 through April 2021, up 11%.