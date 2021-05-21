New listings help push Dayton home sales up compared to last April

“Longstanding supply challenges have been exacerbated during the pandemic and inventories of existing homes are near record-lows,” said Abbey Omodunbi, a PNC Financial economist.

April 2021 home sales. Dayton Reators

The issue is national. Home prices in the U.S. have shot up in the past year, driven by a choked supply, record-low interest rates and strong demand, national reports indicate.

In the Dayton area, the monthly numbers for single-family home and condominium sales increased almost 20% with 1,357 sales. Sales volume totaled $303 million, a 42% increase from April 2020.

Average prices are still going up, to $223,363, with the median price increasing 16% to $190,000.

In all, the first four months of 2021 saw substantial increases in a variety of sales metrics, Dayton Realtors said.

Through April, sales reached 4,703, a 6% increase from 2020. Sales volume came in at $962 million so far this year, up 20%. And the average sales price year-to-date stood at $204,602, up almost 14% jump over 2020′s year-to-date numbers. The median sales price also grew, from $154,900 in 2020 to $173,000 through April 2021, up 11%.