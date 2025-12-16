More than 100 new million-dollar homes planned for 2 Washington Twp. neighborhoods

The proposed subdivision site sits just south of the Kensington Grove development, which was approved in 1993. That community was planned to include 106 single-family dwellings on 69 acres. However, just 76 of those homes ended up being built.

The other community planned for the area is Mill Creek West, an extension to Washington Twp. Estates. It will add 97 homes to 59 acres southwest of the Clyo Road and Nutt Road intersection.

Construction on both the Washington Twp. Estates and Kensington Grove communities were put on held when the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office informed the developer that sanitary sewer capacity was no longer available, officials previously said. That issue has since been resolved, which is why residential home building in both areas can be resumed.

Design Homes sought a major modification to the Washington Twp. Estates development plan originally approved in 1988.

The modification to revise the lot pattern and street layout for Mill Creek West was approved last month by Washington Twp. Board of Trustees.

Those changes include installing street lights at the intersections of the major thoroughfares, adding landscape buffer areas and an 11-foot wide hiker/biker trail along Clyo and Nutt roads. It also includes additional signage and installing benches, a fountain and multi-use path around a retention pond.

The next steps for the Mill Creek West project include final engineering to be completed by the developer’s engineer, approval and recording of a final plat, and then zoning permits for the start of construction, according to the township.

The 135 new homes do not include existing homes in Washington Twp. Estates (58 existing) or Kensington Place (68 existing).

Washington Twp. Development Director Ryan Lee told Dayton Daily News that Design Homes indicated an average dwelling size of approximately 3,500 square feet, with building heights ranging from one to three stories.

Design Homes estimated the price range for the homes at between $1.3 million to more than $2 million.

Lance Oakes, principal for Design Homes, told this news outlet Friday that development of roads for Mill Creek East is expected to start the first quarter of next year and home construction in the fourth quarter.

Construction of homes at Mill Creek West will be predicated on sales, and likely start in 2028, Oakes said.

Home designs will be consistent across both developments and both will be part of the same HOA, he said.

Washington Twp.-based Design Homes has been custom building homes in the South Dayton area since 1987, focusing its efforts in Centerville, Springboro, Lebanon, Waynesville and northern Cincinnati.