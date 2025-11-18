New bar aims to bring ‘Cheers’ vibe to Uptown Centerville

“This weekend was fantastic and beyond what we could have imagined,” Hamden told this news outlet. ”We’re very grateful and so thankful how the community showed up to support Ditto. It was truly amazing to see the vision we have been creating finally come to life."

She said the bar’s atmosphere is “a ‘Cheers’ vibe, where you feel like home once you step through our doors.”

“I watched so many guests make new friends this weekend and everyone truly just enjoying the night and the community coming together to celebrate,” Hamden said. “Plenty of laughter and many great stories I believe will be heard inside our doors, and maybe a little yelling during those OSU games.

“We have a few darts boards for our guests who like a little friendly game of competition with their friends on parents night out as well.”

Ditto Bar is the first retail project from Prime Residence Group, a “multi-family ownership and management platform” in the Dayton/Cincinnati market.

Explore Centerville markets Main Street barbershop property for reuse in Uptown

It is located where Crabshire’s Tavern operated before closing in May 2024.

Ditto Bar has five televisions, including two 70-inch screens.

There is seating for 35 people around the bar area and at two pub tables and a window bar has five bar stools. There’s also seating for 20 people on the parking lot patio and between eight and 10 seats on the street-side patio, Hamden said.

The bar offers six beers on tap, three to four or them domestic and a few floating craft beers.

Ditto Bar offers Guinness and Busch Lite in cans and numerous choices for bottled brews, plus plenty of hard seltzer options.

The bar also serves red, white, sweet and sparkling wines.

Explore 17 local pizza spots our readers have loved in the Best of Dayton contests

Hours are 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday to Thursday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Cocktails include Espresso Martinis and Moscow Mules. Hamden said the bar will be adding a few specials and will offer Happy Hour from 2 to 6 p.m. daily.

It will be limited to selling beer and non-alcoholic beverages on Sunday until May, Hamden said.

While Ditto Bar does not serve full meals, it does offer bar snacks and will occasionally host food trucks and weekly events, she said.