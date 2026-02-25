New nonstop flights announced for Cincinnati, Columbus airports

Seasonal nonstop flights from Cincinnati to Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina on Mondays and Fridays

Seasonal nonstop flights from Cincinnati to Portland, Maine on Mondays and Fridays

New flights for Columbus include:

Expanding an existing route to Portland Maine to four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting July 1

Nonstop flights to Savannah, Georgia on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting on July 1

Nonstop flights to Tampa, Florida on Mondays and Fridays starting July 3

The announcement came as part of an announcement that the airline was adding Birmingham, Alabama and Tallahassee, Florida to its network along with over a dozen new nonstop routes.

The airline said that the new flights help its strategy of bringing flights to underserved markets.

“The addition of these new cities and routes will give even more travelers the opportunity to save precious hours that would otherwise be spent flying through hubs or driving,” Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman said in a statement.