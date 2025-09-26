New pickleball club coming to Warren County

This rendering shows a new pickleball facility that is under construction at Southwest Golf Ranch off U.S. 42 in Lebanon. The venue will feature six indoor pickleball courts and two outdoor courts and is expected to be completed in early 2026. CONTRIBUTED

This rendering shows a new pickleball facility that is under construction at Southwest Golf Ranch off U.S. 42 in Lebanon. The venue will feature six indoor pickleball courts and two outdoor courts and is expected to be completed in early 2026. CONTRIBUTED
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Construction has started on a new pickleball club at the Southwest Golf Ranch just outside Lebanon.

The facility at 2880 U.S. Ohio 42 in Union Twp. will include six indoor pickleball courts and two outdoor courts, said Bhavesh Patel, owner of Southwest Golf Ranch.

“Our vision is creating a welcoming destination that promotes health, community and a lifelong love of sports. Introducing pickleball to the golf ranch was a natural fit,” he said in a release.

Pickleball, which is played with a paddle and combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, is one of the fastest-growing sports for all ages and abilities. According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, nearly 48.5 million people play pickleball annually in the U.S., or around 19% of the nation’s adult population, with the average age player 35. The largest growth of the game has been among people between 18 and 44, according to the association.

ExploreLong’s Sideout Sports & Spirits opens in Xenia with free, outdoor pickleball play this weekend

“The Southwest Golf Ranch intends to be a place where people of all ages can connect, stay active and have fun with family and friends. Between our golfing amenities, putt putt and soon pickleball, three generations of a family can enjoy time together in a lively environment close to home,” Patel said.

ExploreArea indoor pickleball facility could be one of the largest in Ohio, U.S.

Cincinnati design-builder Kiesland Development Services is building the venue, which also will include golfing amenities such as seven bays with shot-tracing technology and 18 enclosed golf hitting bays.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2026.

For more information, visit Southwest Golf Ranch’s website at mygolfranch.com, email info@mygolfranch.com or call 513-932-4653.

In Other News
1
Synergy and Mills take over development of former Fairborn shopping...
2
Deputy, driver taken to hospital following Miami County crash
3
Ex-Graceworks driver indicted in rape of non-verbal woman in Dayton
4
New U.S. Air Force fitness test to include 2-mile run
5
Pleasantwood Apartments: Trotwood officials say cease-and-desist order...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on facebookFollow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.