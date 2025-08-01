New roundabout in Troy now scheduled for construction late winter, early 2026

City officials met with Troy schools leaders to discuss project coordination while school is in session before and after Christmas holiday break, Titterington said. To help ease concerns for vehicles traveling to the schools, the plan now is to keep Adams Street open during construction with workers closing the side they are working on only, said Jill Rhoades, city engineer.

“We were invited to sit in with meetings with Mr. Titterington and other city officials, and it is our understanding, based on those conversations, that Adams Street will remain open throughout the process, and the roundabout construction will have minimal impact on us in terms of students going to and from Troy Junior High School and Troy High School during the school year,” said schools Superintendent Chris Piper.

There are some students who live off of Riverside Drive who will have to be rerouted when it is closed for a brief period of time, he added.

“There was some initial concern that Staunton Road would be closed, but that will not be the case,” Piper said.

The project is being designed by American Structurepoint Inc. It includes building a single-lane roundabout, replacing concrete sidewalk and storm pipe, new street lighting and water line relocation. An engineer’s project estimate is $1,613,270 with the committee asked to authorize up to $1,750,000, exceeding $1,418,000 set aside in the city budget for the project. The extra money needed is available in city fund balances for stormwater, water and sewer, Titterington said.

Councilman Jeff Schilling asked why the city doesn’t wait until summer 2026 to do the work instead of planning construction with school traffic and the uncertainty of winter weather. Summer 2026 is busier than usual with the 50th anniversary of the Troy Strawberry Festival being planned along with America’s 250th birthday celebration events. Plus, the city has other capital improvement projects scheduled for 2026, Titterington said.

