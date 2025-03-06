Breaking: Trump administration eyes 80,000 VA cuts nationally

New seafood, pho restaurant coming soon to Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

Bleu Wave Seafood & Pho is coming soon to the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Bleu Wave Seafood & Pho is coming soon to the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
A new restaurant specializing in seafood and pho is coming soon to the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

Bleu Wave Seafood & Pho will be located at 2733 Fairfield Commons, Unit A, in the former space of Flyby BBQ.

It could be opening its doors as soon as this month, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

A menu posted to the page shows appetizers such as seafood garlic bread, fried calamari, crab cakes, New England clam chowder and oysters. Entrees include fried baskets and seafood boils.

Vietnamese dishes such as pho, grilled pork vermicelli or a pork chop rice dish can be added on.

Bleu Wave Seafood & Pho LLC applied for a D5b liquor permit on Feb. 21, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control. This type of permit allows for the sale of beer and liquor on the premises of an enclosed shopping center.

For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

