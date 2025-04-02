In March, the Dayton region saw 3 restaurants open, 3 close and 12 coming soon

COMING SOON

New fusion pizza restaurant with Indian flavors to open near Wright State

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Tandoori Crust Pizza is opening this month in the former location of Rapid Fired Pizza in Fairborn, across the street from Wright State University.

“The idea behind opening Tandoori Crust Pizza came from a passion for blending bold, traditional flavors with the comfort of classic pizza,” said owner Dipan Kang.

The fast-casual restaurant combines the flavors of Indian cuisine with the classic elements of pizza.

Customers can expect a pizza crust infused with spices commonly used in Indian cooking such as cumin, coriander and garam masala. Alongside the traditional marinara sauce, chutneys, raita (yogurt sauce) or a spiced tomato sauce will be available. Toppings include tandoori-marinated ingredients like chicken, paneer or vegetables, which are traditionally cooked in a tandoor (a clay oven).

Explore Tandoori Crust Pizza to open soon in Fairborn

O’Charley’s to open new brick-and-mortar concept

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The operators of O’Charley’s are bringing a new brick-and-mortar concept to the Dayton area.

Underground Chuck’s is coming soon to 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. This is the former location of O’Charley’s that closed in August 2023.

“Underground Chuck’s will have wings, handcrafted Angus burgers and USDA Choice steaks, along with a great selection of craft beers, signature cocktails and a laid-back vibe,” an Underground Chuck’s spokesperson said.

Halal Burgers to open third location in region near Wright State

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Halal Burgers has announced the location of its third restaurant in the Dayton region.

The fast-casual restaurant serving burgers, wings and chicken tenders using halal meat is expected to open in early April at 2624 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn near Wright State University.

Abbad Tahir opened the original Halal Burgers with his two brothers at 767 Lyons Road in Washington Twp. near J. Alexander’s and Chappys Social House in Nov. 2023. In Sept. 2024, they opened a restaurant at 7037 Yankee Road in Liberty Twp.

Explore Halal Burgers continues to expand throughout region

Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes to open location in Troy

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes is expected to open its next location in Troy. More details will be announced when plans are finalized, a press release said.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the locations were left in disrepair,” said Big Boy Restaurant Group CEO Tamer Afr. “The ones that we have gone into are the ones that we can get open the quickest.”

The company has several full- and part-time positions available online for restaurants in Englewood, Huber Heights, Lebanon, Sugarcreek Twp. and Xenia.

“I’m going to keep going,” Afr said. “Right now, we’re tentatively at 55ish and I think that’s going to increase. If I can find more, I’m going to do more.”

Dunkin’ to open second location in Beavercreek

Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company is opening another location on North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek.

“We felt like a second Dunkin’ close to I-675 and the mall area would benefit our guests,” said Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for the franchisee. “We want to be convenient for our guests and this location made sense.”

The coffee shop, expected to open before July 1, will be located in a 1,500 square foot space at 2730 N. Fairfield Road. This is in the strip center, across from The Mall at Fairfield Commons, that houses N.Y. Nails & Spa and Great Clips.

New smoothie shop opening in Washington Twp.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A smoothie brand founded by a former University of Kentucky rugby player is opening its first location in the Dayton region.

Better Blend, located at 689 Lyons Road in Washington Twp. near Planet Fitness, is set to celebrate its grand opening on April 5.

Customers can expect a variety of smoothies that are low sugar, high protein and nutrient-rich. From dessert-inspired flavors to simple smoothies with just fruits and vegetables, the shop has something for everybody.

Better Blend also offers smoothie bowls with an acai, blue spirulina, dragon fruit or mango base.

Explore Better Blend was founded by former University of Kentucky rugby player

Owners of Grist to open new fine dining restaurant in Dayton’s Oregon District

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The owners of Grist are opening a new restaurant in Dayton’s Oregon District promising a high-end experience.

Resonant, expected to open in May, will be located at 524 E. Fifth St. in the former space of Roost Modern Italian.

“This is an outlet that my wife and I want given our fine dining background,” said Patrick Van Voorhis, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Casey. “My goal is to create something that can be a special occasion restaurant for everyone.”

The owners are leaving the cuisine somewhat undefined for the moment, but confirmed they will be sourcing the very best ingredients.

Mother-daughter team to open new late night food option in West Carrollton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Shannon Moss and her daughter, Brittney Jackson, were at a bar in West Carrollton nearly two years ago that didn’t offer food. They were hungry and started discussing the possibility of opening their own late night food option.

After receiving positive feedback from those in the bar scene, they started moving forward with the idea to open a restaurant to “cure peoples’ cravings.”

Crave Cure Kitchen, an online order only business located at 1933 S. Alex Road in West Carrollton, is expected to open mid-July or August. The restaurant will operate 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

“This is going to be a fast food concept,” Moss said. “I want to be convenient for people like when someone leaves a bar or they’re getting off work, I want them to be able to put the order in and by the time they get to me it would almost be done.”

Submarine House to open sports bar in Piqua this spring

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

Submarine House is opening a new location north of Dayton this spring.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Sub House sports bar experience to Piqua,” a March 10 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated. “From our legendary cheesesteaks to familiar favorites like wings, pizzas, tacos, and, of course, ice-cold drinks, Sub House is your go-to for game days, happy hours, and hangouts.”

The restaurant will be located at 311 N. Main St.

Explore Submarine House first opened on Brown Street in Dayton in 1973

By Golly’s to open restaurant in Springfield

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

A restaurant brand that originally opened in Milford in 1983 is expanding outside the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky market.

Known for its burgers, chicken wings, hand-cut waffle fries and festive environment, By Golly’s is a family friendly grill and has a bar. It will be located in the former space of the Springfield Roosters at 1720 N. Bechtle Ave.

“We know we want to grow outside of Cincinnati,” said owner Lance Sizemore. “We’ve been looking at Dayton, Springfield, Lexington and Louisville as our next market.”

Smales Pretzel Bakery to open new location at Dayton Arcade

Credit: Knack Video + Photo Credit: Knack Video + Photo

A bakery that has a history of serving locals dating back to 1906 is bringing its treats to downtown Dayton.

Smales Pretzel Bakery is planning a second location inside the Dayton Arcade later this year, and it will have a mustard bar.

“We’re honored to bring our family’s tradition back to the heart of downtown,” said Emma Smales, the fifth-generation owner of the pretzel bakery. “The Arcade holds a special place in Dayton’s history, as well as ours, and we’re proud to be part of its revitalization.”

New seafood, pho restaurant coming soon to Beavercreek

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A new restaurant specializing in seafood and pho is coming soon to the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

Bleu Wave Seafood & Pho is opening its doors April 9 at 2733 Fairfield Commons, Unit A, in the former space of Flyby BBQ.

A menu posted to the page shows appetizers such as seafood garlic bread, fried calamari, crab cakes, New England clam chowder and oysters. Entrees include fried baskets and seafood boils.

Vietnamese dishes such as pho, grilled pork vermicelli or a pork chop rice dish can be added on.

NOW OPEN

Upscale Italian steakhouse Bistecca opens in Dayton

Credit: Brandon Smith Credit: Brandon Smith

Bistecca, the upscale Italian steakhouse in Dayton’s Theater District, officially opens its doors Wednesday, April 2. It is located on the ground floor of Hotel Ardent at 137 N. Main St.

“When you step into Bistecca, it’s as if you’ve stepped into my kitchen. When I share my food with you, you become family,” said Executive Chef Jacob Rodibaugh. “I am passionate about cooking with fresh, locally sourced produce and enjoy showcasing the qualities of each individual ingredient. I am especially excited to highlight the alchemy of the wood-fired oven to impart flavors and aromas to make the experience at Bistecca one that delights the senses.”

Bistecca will be open for breakfast and dinner.

Guests can look forward to handmade pasta dishes such as Tagliatelle Cacio E Pepe featuring forest mushrooms and fresh ground black pepper pecorino or wood-fired grill selections such as it’s namesake, Bistecca ala Fiorentina, a thick-cut porterhouse with rosemary, smoked salt, confit whole garlic and grilled lemon.

Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes opens near the Dayton Mall

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

After opening its first two locations in Cincinnati, Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes debuted in the Dayton region on Monday, March 24.

The family style restaurant will be located at 8181 Springboro Pike in Miami Twp. This is the former location of Frisch’s Big Boy that closed its doors late last year.

“Dolly’s will serve up all of the familiar flavors its parent company is known for when the restaurant chain opens its doors and drive-through window to guests in Miamisburg,” said CEO of Big Boy Restaurant Group Tamer Afr. “But rest assured — contrary to what you may have heard, we know that the white sauce is the right sauce for our Signature Burgers in southwest Ohio.”

Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes is the working title of Big Boy Restaurant Group’s new venture in southwest Ohio, a press release from the company stated.

Soul Food Carryout opens in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Soul Food Carryout has opened in West Dayton, providing a new option to a community that doesn’t have many restaurants besides KFC, Domino’s and Pizza Hut.

“Although we have fried fish and fried chicken on the menu, everything else is grilled or braised,” said Chef Mark Brown, who is collaborating with Juanita-Michelle Darden on the space. “We wanted to offer a healthy version of soul food and other cuisines to this community.”

Soul Food Carryout offers traditional recipes with their own spin on it. For example, their Gumbo Greens feature a traditional gumbo infused with Brown’s collard greens

The next phase is to add a Third Perk express location, a drive-thru version of Darden’s coffee shop that was once located at 146 E. Third St. in Dayton. They also hope to offer ice cream.

Explore Gumbo Greens among customer favorites at Soul Food Carryout

CLOSED

FUSIAN closes sushi restaurant in Dayton region

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

FUSIAN, a fast-casual sushi chain with Dayton roots, has closed one of its three locations in the region.

The restaurant at 1024 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. closed its doors after service on Feb. 28.

“Friends and fans, we’ve reached the end of our lease here, and it’s time to close these doors,” a sign posted on the door stated. “Thank you for filling this space with happy memories — we look forward to serving you at our two other Dayton-area locations!"

FUSIAN has two other restaurants in the region: 2733 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek and 1200 Brown St. in Dayton.

Corner Kitchen closes in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Corner Kitchen in Dayton’s Oregon District closed its doors after service on Sunday, March 9, confirmed Michael Kim, president of The One Esca Group.

The One Esca Group, a Dallas-based restaurant management group, acquired the restaurant in 2021 from its former owners, Jack and Natalie Skilliter.

Kim admitted the restaurant was not sustainable, prompting him to make a tough decision.

“We remain hopeful for the future of the Oregon District and for the businesses that continue to call it home,” the release said. “It has been heartbreaking to witness the decline in foot traffic and the impact on so many of our neighbors. We sincerely hope to see this beloved community thrive once again.”

Self-pour tap house in West Carrollton closes

The Slap’n Lizard, a self-pour tap house in West Carrollton, has permanently closed its doors.

The establishment’s last day of business was Sunday, March 2.

Owners Joe and Michelle Kennedy of Clayton said they were not making it month-to-month and ultimately never had the business they needed to stay open.

“The bad thing is we’ve given it everything we can do to make it grow and at this point, we’re just... in the longline of businesses that’s been closely lately around the Dayton area,” Joe said.

CHANGES

Dayton brewery expands hours and is now open on Tuesdays

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Little Fish Brewing Company, located at 116 Webster St., is now open on Tuesdays from noon to 10 p.m.

In addition to Tuesday hours, the taproom is now open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Little Fish Brewing Company Owners Jimmy Stockwell and Sean White opened the Dayton taproom in 2022. Customers can expect 20 rotating beers on tap including barrel-aged sours, IPAs, stouts and lagers. The taproom also features a farm-to-table food menu.

Xenia bar adds breakfast on weekend

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

The Buck & Ear in Xenia is now offering breakfast on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

“We needed to add something, a little flair to represent family a little more, and everyone loves breakfast,” said owner Jodi Andrews.

The bar and grill features eggs, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, toast, biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwiches, French toast and omelets.

Mimosas, Bloody Marys and spiked coffee are also available.

Miamisburg pizza shop owners purchase Parkside Pizza & Ice Cream in Germantown

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

After purchasing Pappa’s Pizza Palace in July 2024, Abby and Mike Kinder with the help of their nephew, Parker Lenski, are now operating Parkside Pizza & Ice Cream in Germantown.

The couple has always dreamed of owning their own bar/restaurant and has big plans for the Germantown establishment.

They are in the midst of renovating the dining room to add a bar with TVs. There will be a separate family dining section as well as a specific entrance for ice cream.

Their goal is to create a family friendly atmosphere that’s community oriented and fun for adults and children.