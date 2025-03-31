New fusion pizza restaurant with Indian flavors to open near Wright State

The fast-casual restaurant combines the flavors of Indian cuisine with the classic elements of pizza.

“The idea behind opening Tandoori Crust Pizza came from a passion for blending bold, traditional flavors with the comfort of classic pizza,” said Paravdipan Kang. “We wanted to create something unique that stood out in the pizza world —infusing the rich, smoky spices of tandoori with the familiar, much-loved pizza crust. The concept was born from a love of both Indian cuisine and pizza, and the desire to offer something fresh and exciting for the community."

Customers can expect a pizza crust infused with spices commonly used in Indian cooking such as cumin, coriander and garam masala. Alongside the traditional marinara sauce, chutneys, raita (yogurt sauce) or a spiced tomato sauce will be available. Toppings include tandoori-marinated ingredients like chicken, paneer or vegetables, which are traditionally cooked in a tandoor (a clay oven).

Tandoori Crust Pizza will also offer traditional pizzas such as pepperoni, buffalo chicken and veggie. Other food options include wings, tacos, pastas, rice bowls with chicken, lamb or veggies and specialty desserts.

Vegetarian and gluten-free options will be available.

“This menu offers a bold fusion of Indian flavors and classic favorites, from pizzas with tandoori crusts and creamy tikka masala toppings to Indo-Chinese inspired chili pizzas and comforting butter chicken pasta,” Kang said. “Handheld Muffcups provide a fun twist on traditional pizza, while tacos, bowls, and savory sides like samosas and loaded fries deliver a variety of flavors. Whether you’re craving classic cheese pizza or an adventurous paneer taco, this menu offers something for everyone with a perfect balance of spice, flavor, and creativity.”

The owners of the restaurant grew up in India and now live in Cincinnati. They own Kanak India, located at 10040 Montgomery Road in Cincinnati, and Flame India, located at 9446 Water Front Dr. in West Chester Twp.

“We cannot wait to open in Fairborn and see what the future holds for us,” Kang said.

Tandoori Crust Pizza, located at 2800 Colonel Glenn Highway, will be open for dine-in, carryout and delivery.