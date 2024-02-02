Superintendent places Oakwood High School principal on paid leave

Oakwood High School’s principal was placed on paid leave, effective immediately, according to a Friday letter to district families and students from Superintendent Neil Gupta.
The superintendent did not say why Paul Waller was placed on leave, or how long the leave may last.
Patrick Masters, a retired administrator from Dayton and Northmont schools will serve as interim principal.
“We understand that sudden changes can be unsettling,” Gupta wrote. “Our top priority is to ensure that this does not compromise in any way the academic excellence to which our students are accustomed. We appreciate your understanding and support as we work through the issues related to this leadership change.”
