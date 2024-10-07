New tea, wine lounge to open in Dayton’s Wright-Dunbar District in Spring 2025

Saoko (pronounced say-a-ko) Leaf & Vine will be located at 1171 W. Third Street. Suite 102 between XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails and Haymarket Deli & Sweets.

What to expect at Saoko Leaf & Vine

The new lounge will have a self-serve wine station featuring 12 wines on tap. Customers will be able to choose between a 1 oz., 3 oz. or 5 oz. pour. Memberships will be available.

The lounge will also offer bubble tea, a Taiwanese drink that emerged in the 1980s consisting usually of fresh-brewed tea mixed with milk or fruits and topped off with chewy tapioca balls, as well as health teas. Health teas include a Detox Tea and Hypertension Tea that are available to purchase online. Health teas coming soon include a Liver Tea and Thyroid Tea.

The owners plan to offer charcuterie boards and pastries that will pair well with the wines on tap. They hope to create an experience for those coming into the lounge.

Saoko Leaf & Vine will blend the elegance of a wine bar with the vibrant charm of a bubble tea cafe to create a chic space to work and meet during the day. There will be couches and long work tables with built-in wireless phone chargers, as well as murals honoring Dayton’s history.

In the evening, the lighting will dim creating a soft and sexy ambiance — perfect for a date night or night out with friends and family.

Meet the founders

Hall, who has experience in home healthcare and helping others launch businesses, wrote the business plan for Saoko Leaf & Vine in 2020 when she had extra time during the coronavirus pandemic.

She combined her passion for everything holistic with her love of wine to create the new lounge.

Hall partnered with Monie, who has experience in network marketing and owns T. Anthony Consulting & Marketing, to help launch the business.

Monie currently resides it Atlanta, GA and Hall splits her time between Dayton and Houston, TX. In the next five years, the founders hope to open 10 Saoko Leaf & Vine locations throughout the United States.

“We could of put it anywhere, but we decided to put it home first,” Monie said. “Why not let Dayton be the test market.”

Hall said they are looking forward to adding value to their hometown.

“We’re excited to be part of the revitalization happening in West Dayton,” Monie said. “Saoko Leaf & Vine is more than just a lounge — it’s a place where community, culture, and flavor come together.”

MORE DETAILS

Saoko Leaf & Vine joins several other businesses with plans to open on West Third Street including Wright Dunbar Cigars, Morgan’s Fine Cuisine, XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails and Haymarket Deli & Sweets.

The lounge will open its doors with a wine tasting event featuring exclusive selections from around the world and a black tire affair the night before.

Saoko Leaf & Vine is looking to hire an experienced manager. For more information, visit saokoleafvine.com or the company’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@saokoleafvine).