Wright Dunbar Cigars opens with limited hours, special events prior to grand opening

The start of Wright Dunbar Cigars

Jackson is the president of the Wright-Dunbar Village Neighborhood Association and Webster is the vice president. They said neighborhood meetings often end with cigars.

“You can have your stick and have great conversations,” Jackson said.

Webster recalled a specific evening when they were kicking around the idea of opening a cigar lounge on West Third Street. Next thing he knew, Jackson had a space for them to go look at and a plan to kickstart their business.

“We wanted it to be right. We wanted it to be nice,” Webster said. “We wanted it to look like something other than Dayton.”

The owners visited cigar lounges in Columbus, Toledo and Indianapolis to get ideas and talk with various owners.

They worked with U! Creative in Miamisburg on their concept and Tri-Tech Engineering in Centerville to bring their vision to life. Wright Dunbar Cigars received a small business loan from the First Floor Fund and a grant from the West Dayton Development Fund to transform the former space of Smokin Joe’s Cafe & Catering to a cigar lounge with “country club vibes.”

What to expect

The cigar shoppe and lounge will be open to novice cigar smokers, as well as cigar aficionados and everyone in between.

“We’re not high level aficionados who know everything, so we’re learning as we go,” Jackson said. “We’re here to help people with the etiquette. We’re here to help people just enjoy themselves.”

The owners described the space as “a sophisticated, smooth, jazzy, cosmopolitan, hip lounge where you can relax and unwind.”

On Friday and Saturday nights they are creating a “night out on the town” with valet parking and hosts ready to light customers’ cigars if that is preferred. Throughout the week, it’s expected to be more casual.

Wright Dunbar Cigars will have a diverse selection of premium cigars in their large, walk-in humidor. The owners said they have 23 facings with additional space to grow. Customer suggestions are welcomed.

Initially, the entire 4,000-square-foot space will be available to all customers. There will eventually be an area upstairs behind the “Murphy Door” for members only.

Members will have access to the exclusive lounge, a personal humidified cigar locker, invitation to member’s only events and more. Inaugural memberships are $1,000.

There will also be an outdoor space dubbed “The Cigarden” expected to open in spring 2025.

A love for cigars and the neighborhood

Jackson described smoking cigars as his “therapeutic” time.

“It takes about 45 minutes to smoke a regular cigar and that’s my time. I don’t think about work. I don’t think about anything, but enjoying that cigar,” Jackson said.

He first learned about cigars from his older brother who lives in Miami, Florida. He said whenever they see each other, they always have a stick.

Jackson gave Webster a deeper dive into cigars.

Webster is a West Dayton native who is looking forward to being part of the “rebirth” of Wright-Dunbar.

“I remember when this area was a vibrant business district,” Webster said.”A number of businesses were here in this district and then the riots of 68′ happened and things started to deteriorate after that.”

“It really has been sitting dormant for about 50 years,” Webster said. “It really is exciting for me to be a part of this and be able to actually see this.”

Wright Dunbar Cigars, located at 1153 W. Third St., is the only cigar shoppe and lounge in downtown Dayton.

“One of the things I’m looking forward is the community that we will build here at Wright Dunbar Cigars — the people coming in, the interactions, the positive vibes and the very nice environment,” Jackson said. “Wright Dunbar we feel is getting ready to turn a corner and become a destination in the Miami Valley.”

There are several other new businesses in the works in the Wright-Dunbar Business District including Morgan’s Fine Cuisine, XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails, Haymarket Deli & Sweets and Saoko Tea & Wine Bar.

MORE DETAILS

Wright Dunbar Cigars joins several other cigar shoppes and lounges in the Dayton region, including The Wharf in Beavercreek, Beckel’s Humidor in Centerville, The Stogie Smoke Stop in Huber Heights and B&Gs Cigar Lounge in West Carrollton.

For more information and updates, visit the lounge’s Facebook page.