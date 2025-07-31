New teachers get free school supplies from local nonprofit for their classrooms

This was the first year that recent grads from Cedarville University could shop in Crayons To Classrooms, with about 11 new teachers signed up, Ball said.

Amy Kopp, the executive director for Crayons To Classrooms, said setting up a classroom can be a financial burden for a first-year teacher, who likely has student debt. Student teachers are usually not paid and most teacher prep programs encourage students not to work another job while student teaching.

“These are new, first-time teachers setting up their classrooms for the first time, and we are giving them a boost,” Kopp said.

Kopp said the nonprofit offers various school supplies, including pencils, crayons and notebooks, along with items that teachers might not immediately think of, like sanitary pads, cleaning supplies and items for diabetic students.

“Some of these teachers could be going into schools where there is a lot more need and students aren’t going to be coming to school with the supplies,” Kopp said.

Avery Jackson, who recently graduated from Cedarville and will be a kindergarten teacher, said she was glad to take the opportunity to start a classroom without needing to pay for anything.

“We’re very fortunate to have this near us,” she said.

Allison Soriano, a Cedarville graduate and second-grade teacher, said she was looking for items that would run out quickly, like pencils. She said she appreciated being able to have extra supplies for if a student comes in and needs extra support.

She said she’s looking forward to meeting her students and build relationships with them this school year.

“We have the opportunity to make an impact if we are intentional with it,” Soriano said.

Kopp is in her first year as director and said watching the teachers come in to get supplies was “exciting.” She said it was good to see so many teachers talking to their professors, getting advice, and leaving with a shopping cart full of supplies.

“Part of me thinks this is a nice program because we’re showing these teachers from the get-go that they are supported and that we’re here for them,” Kopp said.

To donate supplies or find out if your school qualifies you to get supplies from Crayons To Classrooms, go to https://www.crayonstoclassrooms.org/ . Schools from six counties, including Miami, Montgomery, Greene, Preble, Warren and Clark, are eligible.

Kopp said some of the most needed items are dry-erase markers and colored pencils.