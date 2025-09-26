Breaking: Jimmy Kimmel returns tonight in Dayton, Springfield market

New Think Dayton building will be start to revamp former fairgrounds into an ‘innovation hub’

Five-story building will be the first commercial building in onMain development.

Credit: Bryant Billing

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The first building going into onMain, the site of the former county fairgrounds, will be dedicated to combining community resources for innovation, according to onMain CEO Brian Heitkamp.

On Friday, local and state leaders celebrated the start of construction for the development’s first building, dubbed Think Dayton, a 120,000-square-foot, five-story building that will have modern design.

“As we start the first building on this site, we wanted something that could be that catalytic or leverageable agent for future development on this site that is creating new jobs,” Heitkamp said.

ExplorePHOTOS: Husted, Turner attend onMain groundbreaking ceremony

Dayton leaders have discussed retrofitting the former fairgrounds site at the corner of South Main and Stewart streets, across from the main campus of Premier Health and close to the University of Dayton, for decades.

Premier Health and the University of Dayton purchased the site and created onMain, the corporation developing the site, in 2017.

Other key partners expected to support the site include Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the University of Dayton Research Institute, the city of Dayton, Montgomery County, JobsOhio, and the Dayton Development Coalition.

A proposed site map of the first and future phases of onMain's redevelopment of the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds in southern Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Dayton City Commission approved the first phase of development in June, with the Think Dayton building and the groundwork for further development – streets, water pipes, sewers and more – as part of the first phase.

Heitkamp said the Think Dayton building will be a space to let Air Force professionals, private industry and academics mix and develop new technology. The space will also be used to figure out what skills will be needed in the future and teach students along the way.

“I think it provides opportunity, really, for the community at all levels,” Heitkamp said.

A rendering of onMain's first proposed building on the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds property in southern Dayton. CONTRIBUTED BY NBBJ

icon to expand image

The total investment for the project is around $70 million, including $35 million from the state of Ohio. Around $900,000 from the federal government went to renovate the historic Roundhouse at the site.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner said the jobs that can be created at the site will help the economy.

“These are innovative jobs that look to the future of national security,” Turner said.

U.S. Senator Jon Husted, who helped bring the project to fruition at the state level as lieutenant governor, said while it’s taken a long time to break ground, it may take more time to bring the project fully to fruition.

Sen. Jon Husted (R-Upper Arlington, left) and U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (R-Dayton) talk on Friday, Sept. 26 during a groundbreaking ceremony for the first stage of onMain's development of the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Both helped bring the project to fruition. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

“We need not squander this opportunity to think small,” Husted said. “We must take advantage of this opportunity to think big about what this can be.”

JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said this is a different time for Dayton than the 1990s and early 2000s, when many companies closed buildings, cut jobs or moved out of the city.

“This is a community that doesn’t take no, or you can’t do it, or it’s over, or it won’t work,” Nauseef said. “Keep doing what you’re doing.”

The building is expected to include research space with wet-lab capability, research space, classrooms, and open offices. onMain wants a mix of tenants such as smaller tech firms, outside research and development teams and traditional office users for the new building..

A rendering of the first proposed building for the onMain project on the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds site on South Main Street in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Reporter Cornelius Frolik contributed to this story.

In Other News
1
Man accused in shooting near Dayton park sentenced to probation
2
Tylenol, DoD memo and a Charlie Kirk vigil: Federal news impacting...
3
Xenia teachers to keep their jobs after Charlie Kirk comments on social...
4
Police: Speed, OVI may be factors in deadly Dayton crash
5
Woman charged in Harrison Twp. shooting that critically injured 1

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.