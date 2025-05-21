New United Alloy site already eyeing new growth, 250 new jobs

Explore Wisconsin metals company plans some 100 jobs in Union

A job fair at the site is planned for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 10 at the company’s 1925 Union Airpark Blvd. plant.

United Alloy opened the facility only in February. The new facility manufactures data center fuel tanks and engine room exhaust plenums.

The company is adding 350,000 square feet to the previously announced 174,000 square feet for a total footprint of 532,000 square feet, according to an announcement Wednesday.

In total, United Alloy is committing $48 million in capital investments to scale the Union facility.

“We’ve been impressed with the Dayton area and its skilled workforce,” Vanessa Dubick, the company’s chief executive, said in a release. “With the demands we’re seeing in the data center industry, we need more space and talented staff. Dayton was the obvious place to expand.”

A second generation, family-owned company based in Wisconsin, United Alloy is known for metal fabrication, welding and powder coating.