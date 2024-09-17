No alligator found at Beavercreek park, city says

Beavercreek police responded to the park on Sunday after learning of a possible alligator sighting. The officer did not find any evidence of an alligator, according to the city.

Park staff contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for assistance and an ODNR officer monitored the pond and park on Monday. The ODNR officer also found no signs of an alligator.

No additional sightings have been reported.

“Safety remains a top priority for the city,” the city said. “We remind park visitors to always exercise caution around bodies of water and to keep an eye on children and pets.”

Anyone who sees anything unusual at the park can contact the city’s parks division at 937-427-5514 or parks@beavercreekohio.gov.