No charges against Lebanon cop for missing tickets

Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said a grand jury heard evidence relating to the actions of former Lebanon Division of Police Officer Eric Holmes, but did not issue an indictment. Holmes resigned from his job in March.

Fornshell said during an administrative review, Lebanon Division of Police discovered that from 2018 until February of this year, Holmes issued verbal warnings to 140 motorists for various traffic violations. However, after the stops were concluded, Holmes then completed written traffic citations for those same motorists, submitted them to Lebanon Division of Police for internal recording purposes, but then disposed of the duplicate copies of the citations that would ordinarily be served on the motorists and filed with the court.