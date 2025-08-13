No indictment in fatal shooting during attempted break in at Englewood home

Just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 3, a 911 caller reported she woke up to someone trying to break into her home in the 600 block of Overla Boulevard, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The house’s back windows were reportedly broken.

While on the phone with dispatch the woman said shots had been fired, according to 911 records.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the yard near the door, according to Englewood police.

Medics responded, but 43-year-old Matthew Culham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other resident was armed with a handgun and went outside to investigate, according to police.

He was reportedly confronted by Culham and shot him.

Three shots were fired, according to police.