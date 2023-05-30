No injuries reported in Washington Twp. house fire Tuesday

A structure fire broke out at a residential home in Washington Twp. Tuesday morning.
Crews responded around 9 a.m. on reports of a structure fire at Shore Woods Drive, according to the Washington Twp. Fire Department.
Residents got out of the home and the fire was confirmed to be under control, the fire department said.
No injuries were reported.
Kettering Fire Department, Moraine Fire Department and Miami Valley Fire District also assisted on scene.
A damage estimate was not known at this time, according to the fire department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
In Other News
1
1 person dead in Wayne Twp. crash Tuesday morning
2
1 dead, 1 treated for smoke inhalation in Turtlecreek Twp. fire
3
I-675 South closed in Beavercreek, 2 taken to hospital
4
Oakwood shares unusual design proposal for Ohio 48 roundabout; meetings...
5
Cement materials company pays $4.5 million for Germantown quarry
About the Author