No injuries reported in Washington Twp. house fire Tuesday

Local News
By , Staff Writer
12 minutes ago

A structure fire broke out at a residential home in Washington Twp. Tuesday morning.

Crews responded around 9 a.m. on reports of a structure fire at Shore Woods Drive, according to the Washington Twp. Fire Department.

Residents got out of the home and the fire was confirmed to be under control, the fire department said.

Explore1 dead, 1 treated for smoke inhalation in Turtlecreek Twp. fire

No injuries were reported.

Kettering Fire Department, Moraine Fire Department and Miami Valley Fire District also assisted on scene.

A damage estimate was not known at this time, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

