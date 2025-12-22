No major local impact so far from ‘Operation Buckeye’ ICE enforcement effort in Columbus

Over the weekend, widescale ICE operations launched in Columbus, resulting in the arrests of at least two people and widespread protests by community members — some of which hosted rallies outside the hotels where ICE agents were staying.

Some reports of ICE’s presence in southwest Ohio have circulated on social media. But as of Monday, it doesn’t appear the federal enforcement operation has drastically impacted the Dayton area. Montgomery County services continue as normal.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has not been contacted by ICE for their operations, according to a spokesperson.

The neighboring Butler County Sheriff’s Office, too, is not involved in the Columbus enforcement effort. Sheriff Richard Jones said Butler County Jail, which is also a contracted ICE detention facility, has not seen an increase in ICE holds this weekend.

Dayton city officials declined to comment on what their plans were if ICE enforcement efforts ramp up in Dayton in the coming weeks.

More than 26,000 immigrants live and work in Montgomery County, making up roughly 5% of the county’s overall population. And an estimated 8,400 immigrants are based in Dayton, according to 2023 U.S. Census Bureau data.

“Residents should know that county agencies are not responsible for federal immigration enforcement, which is carried out by federal authorities,” said Montgomery County Assistant Director of Communications Reba Chenoweth. “Montgomery County’s priority remains serving residents and ensuring access to programs and services continues without interruption.”

Immigration enforcement efforts have ramped up nationwide under the Trump administration, with cities like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta reporting raids this year. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed that increased enforcement as of Dec. 16 is a part of what it calls “Operation Buckeye.”

“We operate in Ohio every day, but we recently surged our resources there under Operation Buckeye,” said ICE Director Todd M. Lyons. “Since Jan. 20, we’ve arrested drug traffickers, spousal abusers, thieves and worse. Many of the people we’ve arrested have final orders of removal dating back years — and none of them had legal authorization to be in the United States in the first place.”

Ohio Immigrant Alliance Executive Director Lynn Tramonte said she has not heard any reports of ICE operations in Dayton as of Monday, but she called the Columbus operation a “gross federal overreach.”

“But Columbus isn’t buying it,” she said. “Immigrants are valued members of Ohio families, and Ohio is home. We are stronger together and we’re not going to let politicians divide us.”

Reporters Michael Pitman and Jessica Orozco contributed to this report.