No Name Cowboy Artisan Jerky store says ‘adios’

“Over the past year, the cost of meat, ingredients, and packaging supplies climbed to levels we did not expect - levels the world really hasn’t seen before,” posted Steve “Big Hoss” Mills.

Ironically, the post states, the shop was doing well volume wise.

“And here’s the bittersweet part: we had our best year ever, moving more jerky that any year prior (over 2,000 pounds out the door). The support from this community has been incredible - but even with record sales, the numbers just stopped making sense,” Mills posted.

The store will remain open regular hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Jan. 17 or until supplies run out.

Everything in the store is 25 percent off through its final day.

All the jerky meat is choice top round beef, cut by hand and marinated for at least 24 hours in a special blend of seasonings and sauces, the business said.