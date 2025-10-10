Non-life-threatening injuries reported in Dayton shooting

A 47-year-old man has non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting early Friday morning in Dayton.
Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Walton Avenue for a report of a person shot.
Officers arrived and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.
Medics transported him to Miami Valley Hospital.
The Dayton Police Department Violent Offender Unit is investigating.
