Northmont levy among largest school property tax hikes sought in 10 years

The Northmont City School District is asking voters to approve a 7.82-mill levy. Among local school property tax levies in the past 10 years, that’s only smaller than the current Huber Heights request, and a pair of levies from back in 2014, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of school district and elections records.

The 10-year levy is expected to generate $5.8 million yearly and would cost residents $273.70 annually per $100,000 of property value, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s office.