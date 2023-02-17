Northmont levy among largest school property tax hikes sought in 10 years

Editor’s note: This story is part of a Dayton Daily News analysis of school levies on the May ballot. Go here to read the full story including historical school tax trends and increases sought by other school districts in the region
The Northmont City School District is asking voters to approve a 7.82-mill levy. Among local school property tax levies in the past 10 years, that’s only smaller than the current Huber Heights request, and a pair of levies from back in 2014, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of school district and elections records.
The 10-year levy is expected to generate $5.8 million yearly and would cost residents $273.70 annually per $100,000 of property value, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s office.
Northmont officials said the levy would pay to “maintain the current programming” of the district, not add new features. Northmont district voters last approved a new money levy in 2016 (at 5.9 mills).
“We based the amount on what revenues will be coming from property taxes and the state budget, and reductions that could be made that would not affect programs that we have in place,” district spokeswoman Jenny Wood said.