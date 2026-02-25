Northmont selects Eric Hughes to replace outgoing Superintendent Tony Thomas

“We are confident our next superintendent brings the experience, vision, and heart necessary to lead our district forward. We are excited about the future and the opportunities ahead under his leadership,” the Northmont board of education said in a joint statement.

Hughes brings 20 years of experience in education, most recently serving for the past three years as superintendent of Miami East Local Schools, where the district earned five-star ratings on the state report card, Northmont officials said in a release announcing Hughes’ selection.

As superintendent, he led the development of a five-year strategic plan in collaboration with board members, staff, students, parents, and community partners, the release highlights. His experience spans budgeting, human resources, curriculum, transportation, federal programs, union relations, and board governance.

Prior to his time at Miami East, Hughes’ past roles include principal at Washington Primary School in Piqua, principal at Franklin Monroe Elementary and assistant principal at Northmont High School.

“Eric Hughes came to us prepared and with a strong desire to come back to the district where he enjoyed the culture of teamwork and collaboration,” Board President Linda Blum said. “We were impressed by how he has grown and how much he has learned from his experiences after he left his assistant principal position here.”

Hughes holds a superintendent license from Miami University, a master’s degree in instructional leadership from Northern Kentucky University, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Morehead State University. He was also named Northmont High School’s employee of the year during his previous tenure in the district.

“We believe in Eric. We have an instructional leader who will support and continue setting clear goals for curriculum and instruction while maintaining the high academic standards Northmont is known for,” Blum continued. “He models high standards of integrity, is collaborative and empathetic toward student needs, and is skilled at building relationships and consensus among diverse groups. He has shared how he sees himself as very visible and engaged in our schools and community.”