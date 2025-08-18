Numerous contested races expected for Montgomery County this fall

The filing deadline for local issues and most candidate races was Aug. 6, but some city races have different filing deadlines due to their city charters.

The deadline to register to vote for the general election is Oct. 6. Ohioans can check their voter registration on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

Here are candidates in contested races who have been certified so far for the Nov. 4 ballot:

Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge: Brandon Myers and Cindi Westwood

Clayton Mayor: Dennis Lieberman and Ryan Farmer

Clayton Council, At Large (Three seats): Todd Burkett, Tina Kelly, Misty McDowell, Greg Merckle, Emily Wellman and Dana York

Dayton Mayor: Jeffrey Mims Jr. and Shenise Turner-Sloss

Dayton City Commission (One seat): Darius Beckham, Jacob Davis, Darryl Fairchild and Karen Wick

Englewood Council (Three seats): Andrew Gough, Jake Jagels, Brad Rarick, Ryan Ley and Courtney Rietman

Germantown Council (Three seats): Michael Kuhn, Rick Matheson, Rob Rettich, J. Brian Wafzig and Curtis Woodbury

Kettering Municipal Court Judge: Patricia Campbell and K. George Kordalis

New Lebanon Council (Three seats): Nicole Adkins, Theresa Cooper, Keith Moody, Amanda Price and Thomas Wilder

Phillipsburg Council (Four seats): Crystal Beavers, Jacob Groh, Jill Ritter and John Ritter

Trotwood Council District 1 (One seat): Bettye Gales and Robert Kelley Jr.

Trotwood Council District 2 (One seat): Martha Clark and Tommy McGuffey Jr.

Trotwood Council District 4 (One seat): Tyna Brown and Larry Bryant

Union Council (Three seats): Linda Black, Stephen Brookover, Robert Jay Niemann, Helen Oberer, Josh Rarick and Charles Walden II

Vandalia Council (Three seats): Emily Bradford, David Brusman, Michael Flannery, Rick Ford, Alex Gonter-Dray and Aaron Hathaway

Vandalia Municipal Court Judge: Nicole Amrhein and David Caldwell

Butler Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Ken Betz, Bryson Jackson and Mike Thein

German Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Isaac Morton, Jim Rowland and Jake Stubbs

Harrison Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Clinton Ball, Georgeann Godsey and Roland Winburn

Jackson Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Bob Cowden, Jim Erisman, Matt Thaxton, Randall DeVilbiss and Ryan Hodson

Miami Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Drew Barry, Bob Matthews and Terry Posey Jr.

Perry Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Blaine Heeter, Hayes Johnston, Jessica Miller, Robin Lewis and Albert Acker

Perry Twp. Fiscal Officer: Jamie Evans and Amy Hoover

Washington Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Sharon A. Lowry, Scott Paulson and Luke Trubee

Montgomery County Educational Service Center (Three seats): Youssef Elzein, Daryl Michael Jr., Gary Roberts and Terry Smith

Centerville School Board (Three seats): Kathy Krippen, John Doll, Mark Peters and Megan Murray Sparks

Dayton School Board (Four seats): Ann Marie Gallin, Jamica Garrison, Jocelyn Rhynard, Chisondra Goodwine, Virgil Goodwine, Ken Hayes and Joey Lacey

Huber Heights School Board (Three seats): Kelly Bledsoe, Barbara Mirlisena, Steven Zbinden and Mark Combs

Miamisburg School Board (Three seats): Christopher Amsler, Jab Mubaslat, Ann Neis, Ryan Riddell and Shelbi Nunery

Oakwood School Board (Three seats): Sarah Bourne, Lauren Kawai, Laura Middleton and John Wilson

Vandalia-Butler School Board (Three seats): Ryan Chewning, Scott Fullam, Holly Herbst and Mary Kay Smith

Mad River Local School Board (Three seats): Damien McCormick, AJ Ricker, Marilyn Steiner and Terrance Tolbert

The next Montgomery County Board of Elections meeting is scheduled for Sept. 6, where board members will certify more candidate petitions for the fall election.

The filing deadline for petitions for Kettering’s and Moraine’s mayoral and council races, as well as Riverside’s council race, is Aug. 21.

Key dates for Ohio’s Nov. 4 general election:

Aug. 25: Write-in candidates’ deadline to file declarations of intent with the election board

Oct. 6: The deadline to register to vote or update voter registration for the Nov. 4 election

Oct. 7: Early voting begins