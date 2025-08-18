Numerous contested races expected for Montgomery County this fall

Hundreds of local candidates have been certified by the Montgomery County Board of Elections to run in Ohio’s Nov. 4 general election.
Election boards had until Monday to certify candidates and issues to the ballot, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.
The filing deadline for local issues and most candidate races was Aug. 6, but some city races have different filing deadlines due to their city charters.
The deadline to register to vote for the general election is Oct. 6. Ohioans can check their voter registration on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
Here are candidates in contested races who have been certified so far for the Nov. 4 ballot:
Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge: Brandon Myers and Cindi Westwood
Clayton Mayor: Dennis Lieberman and Ryan Farmer
Clayton Council, At Large (Three seats): Todd Burkett, Tina Kelly, Misty McDowell, Greg Merckle, Emily Wellman and Dana York
Dayton Mayor: Jeffrey Mims Jr. and Shenise Turner-Sloss
Dayton City Commission (One seat): Darius Beckham, Jacob Davis, Darryl Fairchild and Karen Wick
Englewood Council (Three seats): Andrew Gough, Jake Jagels, Brad Rarick, Ryan Ley and Courtney Rietman
Germantown Council (Three seats): Michael Kuhn, Rick Matheson, Rob Rettich, J. Brian Wafzig and Curtis Woodbury
Kettering Municipal Court Judge: Patricia Campbell and K. George Kordalis
New Lebanon Council (Three seats): Nicole Adkins, Theresa Cooper, Keith Moody, Amanda Price and Thomas Wilder
Phillipsburg Council (Four seats): Crystal Beavers, Jacob Groh, Jill Ritter and John Ritter
Trotwood Council District 1 (One seat): Bettye Gales and Robert Kelley Jr.
Trotwood Council District 2 (One seat): Martha Clark and Tommy McGuffey Jr.
Trotwood Council District 4 (One seat): Tyna Brown and Larry Bryant
Union Council (Three seats): Linda Black, Stephen Brookover, Robert Jay Niemann, Helen Oberer, Josh Rarick and Charles Walden II
Vandalia Council (Three seats): Emily Bradford, David Brusman, Michael Flannery, Rick Ford, Alex Gonter-Dray and Aaron Hathaway
Vandalia Municipal Court Judge: Nicole Amrhein and David Caldwell
Butler Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Ken Betz, Bryson Jackson and Mike Thein
German Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Isaac Morton, Jim Rowland and Jake Stubbs
Harrison Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Clinton Ball, Georgeann Godsey and Roland Winburn
Jackson Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Bob Cowden, Jim Erisman, Matt Thaxton, Randall DeVilbiss and Ryan Hodson
Miami Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Drew Barry, Bob Matthews and Terry Posey Jr.
Perry Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Blaine Heeter, Hayes Johnston, Jessica Miller, Robin Lewis and Albert Acker
Perry Twp. Fiscal Officer: Jamie Evans and Amy Hoover
Washington Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Sharon A. Lowry, Scott Paulson and Luke Trubee
Montgomery County Educational Service Center (Three seats): Youssef Elzein, Daryl Michael Jr., Gary Roberts and Terry Smith
Centerville School Board (Three seats): Kathy Krippen, John Doll, Mark Peters and Megan Murray Sparks
Dayton School Board (Four seats): Ann Marie Gallin, Jamica Garrison, Jocelyn Rhynard, Chisondra Goodwine, Virgil Goodwine, Ken Hayes and Joey Lacey
Huber Heights School Board (Three seats): Kelly Bledsoe, Barbara Mirlisena, Steven Zbinden and Mark Combs
Miamisburg School Board (Three seats): Christopher Amsler, Jab Mubaslat, Ann Neis, Ryan Riddell and Shelbi Nunery
Oakwood School Board (Three seats): Sarah Bourne, Lauren Kawai, Laura Middleton and John Wilson
Vandalia-Butler School Board (Three seats): Ryan Chewning, Scott Fullam, Holly Herbst and Mary Kay Smith
Mad River Local School Board (Three seats): Damien McCormick, AJ Ricker, Marilyn Steiner and Terrance Tolbert
The next Montgomery County Board of Elections meeting is scheduled for Sept. 6, where board members will certify more candidate petitions for the fall election.
The filing deadline for petitions for Kettering’s and Moraine’s mayoral and council races, as well as Riverside’s council race, is Aug. 21.
Key dates for Ohio’s Nov. 4 general election:
Aug. 25: Write-in candidates’ deadline to file declarations of intent with the election board
Oct. 6: The deadline to register to vote or update voter registration for the Nov. 4 election
Oct. 7: Early voting begins
