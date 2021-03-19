Nurse indicted for drug thefts from Sycamore Medical Center

Elizabeth Anne Wallace, 43, of Xenia was issued a summons to appear April 1 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for five counts of theft of drugs and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

She is accused of stealing drugs, including pain killers hydrocodone, oxycodone and tramadol, which are controlled substances; as well as methocarbamol, which is used to treat muscle spasms; and the diuretic furosemide. The thefts reportedly happened between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 12, according to her indictment.