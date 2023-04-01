NWS: Tornado touched down near Troy early Saturday

A tornado touched down early this morning near Troy in the midst of heavy winds and ongoing storms.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed the tornado today in Miami County, with some damage reported.
“This conclusions stems from supporting radar data and damage reports in the area,” a statement from the agency says.
Additional information, including tornado tracking data and intensity, will be available by April 3, according to the NWS.
A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Sustained west winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and may lead to power outages.
