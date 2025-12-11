Oakwood board votes to issue $40M in bonds for renovation work

The Oakwood Board of Education voted to issue $40 million in bonds for renovation work focused on Harman and Smith elementary schools.

Voters in May approved a 4.75-mill, 33-year bond levy to fund upgrades to the district’s elementary schools, Treasurer Laura Sauber said at the board’s Monday meeting.

The levy is expected to cost taxpayers $165.90 a year for each $100,000 in appraised house value, according to the district.

The district also is eligible for 29% funding toward approved renovation costs through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, which is expected to give final approval in January.

The renovation budget is $63,288,671, with a local share of $44,934,956 and state share of $18,353,715, according to the agreement between Oakwood Schools and OFCC.

Renovation work will include HVAC and roofing, electrical systems updates, masonry and ceiling repairs, improved lighting and security and American with Disabilities Act work to make the buildings better accessible. The OFCC funding will allow the district to replace windows, floors and furniture without additional tax dollars, according to Oakwood Schools.

