State to chip in $18.4M for Oakwood Schools renovations

“Thanks to this partnership, the district can now complete full renovations at Harman and Smith elementary schools, rather than just the targeted work originally identified as part of our Phase 2 projects,” Wendy Barhorst, district community relations director, wrote in an email.

Harman Elementary School was built in 1908 and Smith Elementary School was built in 1929. Work initially was to be limited to include several critical updates to both schools, such as HVAC and roofing, modernization of electrical systems, masonry repair, ceiling repair, lighting upgrades, Americans with Disabilities Act work, security upgrades and other improvements.

Smith Elementary School houses pre-kindergarten, first through sixth grades, and Harman Elementary School houses first through sixth grades.

“The complete renovations will include new windows, floors and furniture, all without requiring additional financial support from our community,” Barhorst said.

The renovation budget is $63,288,671, with a local share of $44,934,956 and state share of $18,353,715, according to the agreement between Oakwood Schools and OFCC.

The bond levy, which voters during the May 6 election approved 58% to 42%, is expected to cost taxpayers $165.90 a year for each $100,000 in appraised home value, according to the district.

The first phase of the district’s master plan was funded by a May 2019 voter-approved bond issue to raise $18 million primarily focused on Oakwood Jr/Sr High School for remodeled bathrooms, new HVAC systems, new electric transformer, ceiling replacements with LED lighting and some environmental abatement in addition to other plumbing, electric, ADA compliance and security upgrades, according to the district.

Some renovations have been completed, and work to address HVAC systems, ceiling lights and the roof at other schools and athletic facilities is on track to begin in the summer of 2026, Barhorst said.