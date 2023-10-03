Oakwood finds error with tax levy; issue no longer part of November election

BreakingNews
OAKWOOD — An error that will keep a city property tax renewal off the November ballot was discovered late Friday afternoon.

The mistake was found after the city called the Montgomery County Board of Elections, which told Oakwood officials it had no record their 3.75-mill operating levy for this fall, City Manager Norbert Klopsch.

Instead, it was later discovered that the documentation for the tax issue that generates about $1 million a year was sent by Oakwood to the county auditor’s office, according to the city.

A month before the July approval to place the tax issue on the ballot, the city had sent paperwork to the auditor’s office to certify the millage.

The mistake involving the levy itself was made by an Oakwood employee, but Klopsch said he takes “full responsibility” for the issue.

Klopsch declined to name the employee or say if that person faced any disciplinary action for the error.

“The buck stops with me” he said. “It’s an outstanding employee and stuff happens. I don’t want to minimize this, but we all make mistakes and this was a classic clerical error. Just a mistake. A one-time mistake.”

The renewal levy expires at the end of this year and Oakwood plans to put it on the ballot in 2024, Klopsch said.

It first appeared on the ballot in 2013, when was approved by about 55% of voters. Five years later, that margin grew to about 70%, according to board of elections records.

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

