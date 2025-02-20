Oakwood grad opens new gym in Kettering

It’s a unique fitness option because the business only offers personal training, Anastasio said.

“You’re going to get a better quality of training,” he said, compared to a big-box facility where a trainer is a gym employee. “We really feel like with our clientele we’re their partner in their health and fitness journey.”

He said he and his two employees tailor training to each person’s goals and can accommodate limitations while keeping the sessions fresh.

The personal training gym, which opened Jan. 15, offers private, semi private, athletic, cardiovascular and strength training and nutritional advising.

Anastasio said his gym has teamed up with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance to help cancer patients once they are done with treatment work to regain muscle mass and energy.

“It’s taking what we do and it’s adding a level of importance to it,” he said.

Anastasio, 32, said he has worked in the physical fitness industry for 14 years and has owned his own business for 11 years. He previously owned 30 W. fit in Kettering when he decided to move closer to the Oakwood border.

As a student at the University of Toledo, Anastasio said he got a college job at a local gym, and found his true calling.

“I’m happy to know what I was passionate about and run with that,” he said.

He studied exercise science at Sinclair Community College and holds several fitness certifications, including from the American Council on Exercise.

Forza Fitness hours are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and by appointment on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 937-530-4235 or visit www.forzaft.com.