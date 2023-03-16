BreakingNews
Oakwood High School academic team looks to defend national title

Local News
By , Staff Writer
26 minutes ago

The Oakwood High School Academic Decathlon team is heading to the national competition to defend its divisional title again.

The OHS team earned its way to next month’s contest — the first in-person nationwide championship of its kind since 2019 — with its 13th Ohio title this past weekend at John Carroll University.

The OHS team won its 10th consecutive divisional national title last year.

The U.S. Academic Decathlon Nationals are scheduled for April 27-29 in Frisco, Texas, according to the organization.

The team last month earned its way to the state this year by winning the 12th regional title for the school.

This year’s team members are: Isak Autrey, Ian Brooks, Alayna Brown, Ainsley Burton, Isaac Callahan, Jack Campbell, Wright Chen, Alex Devgan, Brian Fischer, Ty Fischer, Jack Foley, Nic Frank, Ryan Frank, Ethan Ha, Rohan Haack, Joseph Hong, Elena Kallenberg, Max Kiernan, Srinidhi Krishnamoorthy, Charli Kulka, Zachary Ludwig, Tony Orsello, Elias Phillips, Michael Ritschel, Brandon Roche, Angie Rodriguez, McKenzie Russell, Abbie Saxen, Grace Stafford, Will Steipp, Danny Vásconez, Daniel Wang, Anna Weaver, Sofia Wiegand, Elena Zois, Sia Zois, and Alez Zhang.

The team has been coached several years by OHS English teacher Lori Morris.

Last year at nationals, OHS team members earned eight out of the nine possible top spots in Division III for overall individual cumulative scores, according to the school district.

That competition featured 48 U.S. teams, plus about 10 teams from China, Morris has said. It was scored based on speeches, tests and interviews, she said.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

