Oakwood moving to put tax levy before voters in fall election

OAKWOOD — The city is considering putting a levy on the ballot in this fall’s election.
Oakwood City Council is set tonight to address legislation to place a 2.72-mill renewal levy before voters Nov. 2.
Renewal levies do not increase taxes. If approved by voters, the funds would be used for city’s “general operation” for five years, documents show.
The measure going before Oakwood council states it is “required to certify to the Montgomery County auditor a resolution requesting the total current tax valuation” and “the dollar amount of revenue that would be generated” by the millage.
The same renewal levy approved by nearly 72% of voters in November 2016 generated about $460,000 a year for police, fire and roadway maintenance, records show.
That levy cost about $48 a year for the owner of a property valued at $100,000 property.