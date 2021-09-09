dayton-daily-news logo
X

Oakwood school board to pick UD grad, Beavercreek director for vacant seat

The Oakwood Board of Education plans Monday to vote to appoint a new member for a seat that became vacant last month with Meredith Quigley’s resignation. FILE
Caption
The Oakwood Board of Education plans Monday to vote to appoint a new member for a seat that became vacant last month with Meredith Quigley’s resignation. FILE

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
16 minutes ago

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood Board of Education plans Monday to vote to appoint a new member for a seat that became vacant last month with Meredith Quigley’s resignation.

The board has selected Beavercreek schools administrator and Oakwood resident Deron J. Schwieterman, it was announced Thursday.

Schwieterman, a resident of Oakwood since 2016, has been director of human resources for Beavercreek schools since August 2010, Oakwood officials said.

ExploreEARLIER: Ex-Ohio State Buckeye bringing new cookie business, jobs to Dayton area

He has worked in the Beavercreek district as a teacher and an administrator since 1994.

Schwieterman, who earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of Dayton, was among 14 applicants to replace Quigley.

He was one of three finalists for the position, according to the district. The others were Gregory Derus and Justin Lyles.

Quigley resigned effective Aug. 15 because she was moving out of state, according to the district.

ExplorePOPULAR: County to close section of road this month, creating traffic detour

In Other News
1
MONTGOMERY COUNTY: COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccinations
2
DOJ awards nearly $500K for assistance to Oregon District mass shooting
3
Ohio reports nearly 7,900 new COVID cases, most since January
4
Mu COVID variant detected in Ohio, but Delta still dominant
5
DeWine administration appeals for approval for Ohio Medicaid work...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top