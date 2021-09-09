Oakwood school board to pick UD grad, Beavercreek director for vacant seat

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood Board of Education plans Monday to vote to appoint a new member for a seat that became vacant last month with Meredith Quigley’s resignation.
The board has selected Beavercreek schools administrator and Oakwood resident Deron J. Schwieterman, it was announced Thursday.
Schwieterman, a resident of Oakwood since 2016, has been director of human resources for Beavercreek schools since August 2010, Oakwood officials said.
He has worked in the Beavercreek district as a teacher and an administrator since 1994.
Schwieterman, who earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of Dayton, was among 14 applicants to replace Quigley.
He was one of three finalists for the position, according to the district. The others were Gregory Derus and Justin Lyles.
Quigley resigned effective Aug. 15 because she was moving out of state, according to the district.