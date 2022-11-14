Oakwood schools launch survey, plan forums on hiring of next superintendent

“That allows us to really have a smooth transition to bring in the candidates and do our interviews, to make our decision,” Wilson said. “Just having that extra-long runway, it just really helps with the transition … to bring the team together. We’re real fortunate that we’re able to have that much time.”

The board of education has engaged K-12 Business Consulting Inc. to help with the search. The district’s timeline indicates a decision in February or later. The survey, available at oakwoodschools.org, closes Jan. 6, according to the district.

The questionnaire covers issues such as the most prominent challenges facing the district, characteristics the board should look for in candidates, as well as prioritizing a range of attributes the next superintendent should have.

“The ideal candidate must be committed to the highest personal and professional standards, exhibiting leadership in the district and the community,” the job posting states. “The CEO must maintain integrity and high standards of ethics in all matters.”

Four community forums are scheduled for Nov. 21 and Nov. 29 (two each day), district records show. They will be for district employees and key stakeholders and will include two open sessions.

Three others are planned for Dec. 2 — one for key stakeholders and two open forums, according to the district.

“I think folks in the community really want to have a voice and really deserve to have a voice,” Wilson said. “As a board we are very dedicated to listen to the community and hear what that they have to say.”

Sessions Nov. 21 are set for 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Wright Memorial Public Library. Eight days later, they are scheduled for those same times, with the first one at the library and the second in the Oakwood High School auditorium.

No times or locations have been announced for the Dec. 2 sessions.