Oakwood Schools ‘pivoting’ on facilities plan

Voters in May strongly backed a 4.75-mill, 33-year bond issue to make a significant investment in the district’s educational facilities.

The initial plan for the second phase of Oakwood City School District’s master facilities plan called for 85% of the $40 million bond to cover renovations at Harman and Smith elementary schools. The rest would go toward targeted projects at Oakwood High School/Junior High School and Lange School.

However, the district has not yet issued the bonds after receiving word over the summer from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission that Oakwood would be eligible in 2026 — five years early — to receive a 29% state share of eligible project costs.

The OFCC is conducting an extensive assessment of Oakwood’s facilities, and the district’s finance team is in the process of developing a schedule for the sale of bonds based on any expansion of the project, officials said.

“If we want to receive the 29% state share of eligible projects, we have to wait until 2026 and then proceed under the state’s timelines and processes,” Gupta said.

Even though the building project is on a new track, district leaders said safety will not be compromised. Any urgent repairs and replacements can be paid for using permanent improvement levy funds.

Harman Elementary School was built in 1908 and Smith Elementary School was built in 1929. Work was to include several critical updates to both schools, such as HVAC and roofing, modernization of electrical systems, masonry repair, ceiling repair, lighting upgrades, Disabilities Act upgrades and other improvements.

At the high school/junior high, work would include upgrades to HVAC systems, ceiling lights and the roof. Lange School is in need of new HVAC systems, Frank Eaton, the district’s business manager, said during a board presentation prior to the election.

“With this new opportunity, we are exploring the possibility of addressing additional needs, such as windows, flooring and furniture earlier than planned at Harman, Smith and OJH/OHS, but no decisions have been made at this time,” Gupta said.