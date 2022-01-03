Oakwood schools return to mask requirements as COVID cases spike

In order to promote safe in-person learning, Oakwood Schools will, in addition to requiring masks, encourage students and staff:

To get vaccinated and boosted

To practice social distancing to the extent possible

To follow hand washing and respiratory etiquette

To stay home when sick and get tested as necessary

To follow recommended quarantine and isolation guidelines

Ramey acknowledged that no one wants to increase restrictions.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation in our area, and our hope is to move to masks being optional for all students and staff after this brief period of time,” he wrote.

In addition to temporarily requiring all students and staff to wear masks in school buildings during school hours, Oakwood Schools will be adopting the updated CDC and Ohio Department of Health quarantine guidelines. Those guidelines require anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms, to isolate for at least five days. Isolation may end on the sixth day if the person “consistently wears a mask for the next five days.”







Ramey said the goal is to “keep healthy kids in school and sick students at home to recover, maintain in-person classes, continue extracurricular activities (games, matches, concerts, and field trips), and help curb this spike in COVID-19.”